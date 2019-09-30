UMATILLA COUNTY — The non-agricultural burn ban in unincorporated areas of Umatilla County is set to be lifted.
According to a press release from Umatilla County Planning Department, the ban will no longer be in effect beginning at noon on Tuesday.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners adopted an order lifting the ban on Sept. 18. It excludes land under the jurisdiction of the state or federal government, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation or covered by a fire district, which each set their own rules for burning in their jurisdictions.
Regular burn day protocols are still in effect, requiring residents to check www.umatillacounty.net, the Umatilla County Smoke Management Facebook page or call 541-278-6397 for daily burn determinations.
Open burning in unincorporated areas outside fire districts requires a permit. Contact the Umatilla County Planning Department at 541-278-6252 or visit the county website for permit applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.