PENDLETON — Umatilla County announced Wednesday that its annual non-agricultural burn ban would go into effect July 1.
According to a county press release, the burn ban applies to all unincorporated areas of Umatilla County, excluding land owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the state of Oregon, and the federal government.
Prohibited activities include burn barrels, yard and garden debris piles, and small scale residential burning.
Agricultural burning is still allowed, but smoke management permit holders are required to check for burn day status by calling 541-278-6397 or by visiting the Umatilla County website or its smoke management Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.