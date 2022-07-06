News reporter
PENDLETON — Umatilla County’s burn ban begins Thursday, July 14, the board of commissioners decided at its July 6 meeting.
The unusually wet spring left conditions about a month behind last year, county Planning Director Bob Waldher reported.
I'm a general news reporter, but prefer business stories and human interest features to covering local government. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.
