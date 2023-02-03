PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved purchase of network firewall software and geographic information computers at its Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting. The commissioners also added a patrol sergeant position to the sheriff's office.

The county's network firewalls are its first line of defense against hackers and are approaching the end of support, Dan Lonai, director of administrative services, said. The county has budgeted $30,000 in its five-year plan for firewalls this year.

