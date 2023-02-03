PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved purchase of network firewall software and geographic information computers at its Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting. The commissioners also added a patrol sergeant position to the sheriff's office.
The county's network firewalls are its first line of defense against hackers and are approaching the end of support, Dan Lonai, director of administrative services, said. The county has budgeted $30,000 in its five-year plan for firewalls this year.
The board authorized Lonai's request to replace firewalls for $25,338.
The county's geographic information service program has produced an interactive map of parcels in the county and needs additional computers for its two new staff members.
The board approved GIS' request for $7,076 for Price Computers of Milton-Freewater to build two new computers with monitors and monitor mounts.
And the board of commissioners approved a request from the sheriff's office for a fourth sergeant position and to promote a deputy to sergeant, leaving one open slot for hiring a patrol deputy.
The sheriff's office has four patrol crews, but a lieutenant partially supervises one crew, Capt. Paul Wolverton told the board. The lieutenant's administrative duties, however, often require him to be unavailable for direct supervision of the crew.
"We have had significant personnel shortages throughout this fiscal year due to retirements, resignations and a termination," Wolverton said. "We have hired mostly entry-level personnel to fill these staffing shortages. This factor, in addition to other cost savings regarding personnel, would make bringing back the fourth sergeant position now have a negligible impact on the current budget."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.