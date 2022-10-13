HERMISTON — Communication and public relations became major topics for Umatilla County commissioner candidates Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Hermiston.
The quartet of candidates met for their third forum in less than a week.
Umatilla County Republicans hosted the event at Armand Larive Middle School gym in Hermiston. In a flashback to the forum Oct. 6, sound again was a problem. While at the earlier forum in Pendleton the candidates contended with a loud performance overhead in the Vert Auditorium, this time it was technical difficulties with the microphone that muffled candidate’s answers at random times.
Still, the candidates stuck it out.
Susan Bower of Pendleton and Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater are vying for Position 1 on the county board, while Commissioner John Shafer faces challenger HollyJo Beers, both of Pendleton, for Position 2.
Beers discussed her interactions with a "Hispanic man" who offered her unsolicited help at a previous job, and her realization that through communication she could better understand their cultural differences.
"I want to serve people and their best interests. It’s important to be accessible to people, listen to what they have to say," she said. "This is a nonpartisan position, and I’m talking about every faction in Umatilla county, no matter what they belong to or believe, I still think we have to bring things together. I think that if I would be open to listening, I would always be accessible."
Bower said her priorities as a commissioner would be to focus on customer service.
"Customer service is as important in government as it is anywhere else," she said. "Promote a good customer service environment, encourage employees to understand what internal customer service is, because without internal customer service and how we treat each other inside an organization, how we serve each other and our needs, it’s very difficult if not impossible to then provide good customer service outside of the organization."
Shafer said management and understanding of the many departments around the county is crucial, and advocacy for Umatilla County is core to what a commissioner does. Shafer reiterated his commitment to traveling to Washington, D.C., and advocate for federal dollars to help projects in the county and briefly touched on the threat of Ballot Measure 110 and expressed his desire to see it repealed.
Timmons said public service was about accessibility and communication, explaining that having a strong relationship with media and the press was important to keeping communication open with constituents. She also emphasized local environmental and mental health stewardship as a direct solution to issues facing Umatilla County today.
All of the candidates emphasized communication and the virtues of being accessible to listen to constituents. While Beers joined in on the communication emphasis, she reiterated her position that there should be no "handouts" without conditions.
Shafer said after the forum Oct. 11 in Pendleton, a person approached him with the idea of providing lockers in downtown areas for homeless people to use so they can store belongings in a safe place while going to a job interview, for example.
"I thought, what a great idea. So I looked into that this morning," he said.
Water matters and big corp money
Timmons and Shafer both discussed the importance of local water projects, and Timmons touched on local water concerns in regards to nitrate levels in aquifers, and emphasized a need for cooperation between counties and cities to solve these sorts of problems. Timmons praised the county for expanding into environmental health, which has an office in the new Hermiston City Hall.
"One of the things that’s a real concern with citizens is nitrate levels," she said. "A lot of people don’t realize that an aquifer doesn’t recognize a county line, or a state line. A lot of folks think that because they have a problem in Morrow, or in Washington, we don’t have to mess with that, not our problem. Well guess what — an aquifer runs for miles and miles, and if you have an aquifer that has nitrate problems it’s not just stuck in one area."
Candidates also discussed Amazon’s developments in the west end of the county and how best to spend money coming with the projects. The candidates focused on scaling public safety along with growing enterprise and rising populations.
"I would look at what the county's priorities are, and I would look to spend directly towards those priorities," Bower said. "The second thing I would do is anytime you have economic development it’s exciting, but what you have to do is look at the impacts of economic development. We need to think about public safety and special districts like fire, law enforcement and paramedics. We have to make sure as our population grows, so does our public safety along with that, especially when dealing with enterprise zones, because the tax advantage doesn’t come until 15 years later."
The hour-long forum concluded with a raffle, and members of the audience individually approached candidates to discuss local issues.
