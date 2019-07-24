PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners decide Wednesday on what to do with the recommendations to revamp county government.
The county’s Charter Review Committee from 2018 though this past spring examined the charter, the county’s founding document, debated on improvements, and in late May gave the county commissioners three proposals for ballot measures.
The simplest proposal would replace “Law Enforcement Department” with “Sheriff’s Office” in the charter and reflect the sheriff’s functions according to Oregon law. The second would change the election for county commissioners. If no more than two candidates seek the office there would be no May primary election and the candidates would advance to the November general. If more than two run, the two who win the most votes in the primary face off in the general.
The biggest change would come to the structure of the county administration. The charter review group proposes moving from a board with three full-time commissioners to a county administrator answering to a board of five part-time commissioners.
George Murdock, chair of the board of commissioners, has stated the board should put the proposals on the ballot for county voters to decide. Commissioner Bill Elfering and freshman Commissioner John Shafer have not said one way or the other on putting the issue to a vote of the people.
The county board meets Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. in room 130 at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton. Members of the Charter Review Committee will be present to submit the report and answer questions.
The board in other business will consider requests to seek bids for improvements to the courthouse, including to repair the east wing roof and to replace the building’s failing boiler. And the board will decide on what to do about renovating two school-based health centers.
The county received a $100,000 federal grant for the renovations, but bids from Kirby Nagelhout Construction Co. to do the work total $209,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.