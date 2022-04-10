MILTON-FREEWATER — At the third commissioners forum sponsored by the Umatilla County Republican Party, the candidates leaned into their sales pitches.
Whether it was playing up their personas as accomplished political leaders, experienced business owners or ardent conservative activists, the nine candidates who attended the Friday, April 8, event at the Milton-Freewater Community Building tried to use their personal experiences to stand out from the pack.
The forum drew full attendance from all the candidates for both seats up for election on May 17. The Position 1 seat is open and has drawn six candidates: Bob Barton of Hermiston, Jesse Bonifer of Athena, Susan Bower of Pendleton, David Nelson of Pendleton, Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater and Alvin Young of Hermiston. Position 2 Commissioner John Shafer is running for reelection against HollyJo Beers and Rick Pullen, both of Pendleton.
Despite the large field, the candidates did reach a consensus on some issues. Nearly all the candidates opposed the Umatilla County Charter Committee’s recommendation to hire a county manager. The one holdout came from Pullen, a former county employee, who said the committee’s recommendation should have gone to the ballot.
“They bring that to the commissioners, it's expected from the committee, that their 18 months, was not just a waste of time (and) the commissioners will bring that recommendation forward,” he said.
Beers, an activist with the right wing militia group Three Percenters, said she aimed to improve transparency in the county, partially born out of her own frustration in trying to reach elected officials.
“I find it very difficult a lot of times to be able to reach any official in this campaign to talk to them,” she said. “They even don't answer the phone because they're busy, and I understand that, but they don't call you back either.”
Shafer touted his endorsements from all of Umatilla County’s legislative and U.S. House representatives and said he delivered on improving the county’s mental health services. With the Legislature appropriating money to the county to build a new mental health facility, Shafer said he was ready to continue the effort.
“We're going to build an acute psychiatric care facility,” he said. “There's already one in Hermiston that Lifeways shut down. It was like somebody sucked the oxygen out of the room. It's been my mission to open up another one. And if we can't get that one built, we're going to build another one.”
Barton, a contractor, on a question about allowing a city to absorb exclusive farm use land to be absorbed into an urban growth boundary said he would be open to it if the land in question was low-value farmland.
“We’re going to have to develop properties, ladies and gentleman,” he said.
Bonifer, a Three Percenter and business owner, said the county needed to prepare for natural disasters, including fires, floods and earthquakes, but also should look into acquiring food preserves for more conspiratorial outcomes.
“I believe we are looking at World War III and possibly a civil war,” he said. “So we need to be prepared for that as well.”
Nelson frequently referenced his time in the Oregon Senate, where he represented the county for more than a decade. Nelson said he could leverage his relationships in Salem to benefit the county while drawing on his experience crafting state budgets to manage the county’s finances.
“I know what budgets are all about and I think that’s one of the most important things in Umatilla County,” he said.
The only candidate in the field from Milton-Freewater, Timmons told the hometown audience that she ran for board of commissioners to make sure her part of the county had representation. She also highlighted how she was managing her campaign budget, using it as an example of efficient and effective leadership.
“If you look at (my campaign account), I am in the positive and I continue to be that way,” she said. “And I think that's a good example of how you should run your finances. You should run in the black. You should stay within your means.”
Following the May 17 election, the two candidates in each races that garner the most votes will move on to a November runoff.
