HERMISTON — John Shafer told a group of people Thursday, April 8, his hope for his future as a Umailla County Commissioner.
"I want to continue being your humble servant," the incumbent said.
He added there was work left to do, and he wanted people to reelect him into office so he can resume it.
Shafer is running against two challengers, HollyJo Beers and Rick Pullen who made their appeals to voters, too, at the county commissioner candidates forum at the National Guard Armory in Hermiston before 50 members of the public. The three are running for commissioner Position 2.
Meanwhile, a field of six candidates is vying for votes in their race for Position 1, which will be open for the upcoming election. All six candidates, Bob Barton, Jesse Bonifer, Susan Bower, David Nelson, Cindy Timmons and Alvin Young spoke before the Hermiston audience.
The Umatilla County Republicans organized the forum, and a moderator asked the candidates a variety of questions. The format capped most answer at 30 seconds to a minute. Candidates could say whatever was on their mind, provided there was no unruly behavior and they kept to the time limits.
What followed was a cordial series of talks from candidates who offered little disagreement.
They spoke on the priorities of a county commissioner, solutions for homelessness, plans for spending money given to the county for COVID-19, the Greater Idaho movement and more.
Candidates understood a question about what rights do people have when it comes to what to put in their bodies as asking about whether vaccination mandates were right. They largely agreed they were not.
"No. No. No," Timmons said.
Beers and Bonifer referenced the Nuremberg trials and a necessary stand against tyranny. Others said it was an issue of choice, with some variation in regards to the need for choices needed to benefit society.
The other questions were met with the same amount of agreement, most often with each candidate giving opinions that related back to stances of personal freedoms and limited government.
Speaking to their opinion on critical race theory, for example, candidates were unified in their opposition, with Beers saying that it "causes segregation" and Bonifer stating it "causes division." They all said parents should have the right to teach on this topic, not schools.
They also sided on individual or local choice when it came to where children would attend school, and whether vouchers should be given to families. Some candidates pointed out that this and the question about critical race theory were not really a county commissioner issue.
Likewise, the Greater Idaho movement, an attempt by some to have parts of Oregon and Washington join their eastern neighbor, is not likely to involve county commissioners, either. Still, candidates answered the question, offering reasons why the proposal was unlikely or impossible, though they argued it was a useful movement.
Pullen said Greater Idaho proponents can "rattle the cages" of people who are ignoring Eastern Oregon. Others agreed, saying Eastern Oregonian need to be heard. But even Bower, who said she once signed a petition for it, said it was "never going to happen."
More relevant to their campaigns, candidates were asked for their opinions on the most important issue or role for county commissioners.
Bonifer emphasized transparency, speaking on the need for officials to stand up for what is right. Addressing mental health and drug use are two important issues, he said.
Bower spoke on the importance of workforce development, as well as tackling redundancy in government.
Nelson said family was the most important thing, and government needs to promote efforts that will support families.
Timmons said government needs to make sure people are getting the services they require. Elder care and veteran services, for instance, are needed, she said.
Young argued for the need for infrastructure, medical services and better roads.
Beers said there was need for the county to address drug use, mental health, veteran care, homelessness and crime.
Pullen spoke of farmers and the importance of helping ease burdens created by excessive legislation.
Shafer stated there are problems of drug use and homelessness that need to be solved through new and existing services.
Barton said he wished for programs that would encourage youth engagement, giving young people opportunities to learn and stay out of trouble.
At the end, they met each other and visitors to the forum, nodding as candidate Young said, "We have the same agenda" and they all want to do what is best for Umatilla County.
