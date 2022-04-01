PENDLETON — Umatilla County commissioner candidates during a forum Thursday night, March 31, generally agreed homelessness, drug addiction and mental health are key areas to improve in the county.
The seven candidates on the stage at the Pendleton Convention Center also expressed near identical stances on a number of issues, including universal support for Umatilla County as a 2nd Amendment sanctuary, which voters passed in 2020, legal immigration and opposition to moving from a board of commissioners to a county manager.
Incumbent John Shafer is vying against two challengers: conservative activist HollyJo Beers and former Umatilla County employee Rick Pullen. Six candidates are running for the open Position 1 seat on the board: Business owners Bob Barton of Hermiston, Jesse Bonifer of Athena, Susan Bower of Pendleton and Cindy Timmons of Milton-Freewater participated in the forum, but Alvin Young, a Hermiston store manager, and David Nelson, former state senator of Pendleton, were no-shows.
The format allowed a minute for some answers and 30 seconds for others. Sometimes, then, responses from candidates were like a puddle — wide but not very deep.
Shafer touted his work spearheading the move for the county to not renew the contract with Lifeways Inc. for mental health services and instead bring on Community Counseling Solutions. The new nonprofit has been handling County mental health and addiction treatment since December 2021, and Shafer said there has been significant improvement in services.
“Now we go to where you are when you are in crisis," he said, instead of telling someone they should go to a hospital.
He also said communities and organizations are making some headway dealing with homelessness, pointing to the work of Community Action Program of East Central Oregon to revitalize a former hotel in downtown Pendleton as the Promise Inn, homeless shelter and transitional housing project.
But the county has work to do when it comes to recharging aquifers in the west side of the county, he said, in critical ground water areas.
Beers said she is the Eastern Oregon head of Oregon Three Percenters, a right-wing group. She said is a constitutionalist and would “bring a constitutional approach to county government.” She said she would push for more accessibility and transparency in county government if she wins and make fighting drugs a priority.
She and several candidates said the the county has to take the increase in drug use and addiction in the wake of the passage of Measure 110, the law that decriminalized the personal possession of small amounts of hard drugs.
Pullen said Umatilla County is his home and talked up his 10 years in county management and 20 years in government overall. He also is serving a three-year term on the Tillamook County Fair Board, which expires June 30, 2023.
He said he would make improving county roads a priority. While some are fine, others are in serious need of repair.
"They look like they're on the moon," he said.
And the county needs to be ready to help farmers due to the 2022 Legislature passing a bill to establish overtime pay requirements for agricultural workers in Oregon after 40 hours per week. He said that bill is going to have devastating effects on local farmers and the county needs to get ahead if what is coming.
Barton, owner of Barton Laser Leveling Inc., said his decades in business give him the skills the county board needs. He said he considers homelessness a major hurdle for the county, which faces challenges to increase housing and providing enough services.
In a similar vein, he said, the county needs to find a way to confine people suffering from mental illness to protect them and the public. He also said he wants more for the county’s youth, such as a virtual recreation center.
Umatilla County, he said, afforded him the opportunity to have a good life, and he wants to pass that on.
Bonifer said as commissioner he would take hard stances again state mandates for masks and vaccines.
“We are a charter county. We don’t have to listen to the state,” he said.
He also said he would cut “unnecessary” county jobs to free up more funds to help with mental health and homelessness.
Bower said as commissioner she would focus on the roll the county plays in regional economic development and working on ways to improve mental health services, perhaps through grants but also through private-public partnerships.
The county’s organizational health also is of importance, she said, and voters need to support commissioner candidates who have professional backgrounds. That way, she explained, the county would not have to go down the road of hiring a professional manager.
During a question about what the candidates know on the defunct Blue Mountain forest management plan, Bower said as a commissioner, she would not have to know the ins and outs of that kind of sweeping plan, but she has to know who the experts are to call about the topic.
Timmons touted her work serving on the Blue Mountain Community College Foundation and as vice-chair on the Umatilla County board for CAPECO.
“I think it’s important to be involved because that’s how you have the thumb on the pulse of the community and know what’s going on,” she said.
As commissioner, she said, she would want to take on homelessness as well as push for helping local businesses keep their doors open while recruiting new businesses to the county. The county also needs to address the rising use of drugs, she said, and focus on elder care.
Beers, Pullen and Bonifer admitted they knew nothing of the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line, the project to build a massive 500-kilovolt line across from Boardman to Western Idaho.
The Umatilla County Republican Party hosted the forum at the Pendleton Convention Center, and Vance Day, a former Marion County Circuit Court judge, served as moderator. Day was on a swing through Eastern Oregon campaigning for a seat on the Oregon Court of Appeals. Perhaps as many as 50 people were in the audience when the event began at 6 p.m.
The Oregon primary election is May 17. The last day to register to vote in the primary is April 26. For more information about voter registration, visit bit.ly/38lxaHk.
