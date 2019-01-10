The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is getting new protective vests and tactical medical supplies.
The purchases were among the slew of agenda items the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners considered Wednesday morning in a mere 22 minutes during its first public meeting of the year. Commissioner Bill Elfering, the new chair of the board, said, “That’s kind of a record for 13 items.”
The board approved the sheriff’s office request to buy nine new body armor vests for $7,740. The sheriff’s office in a memo to the board stated it has to replace the vests every five years.
The medical supplies total $5,607.57 and include 80 cold compresses for $100, 10 combat application tourniquets for $300 and six first-aid kits with combat gauze for $989. Grants from local hospitals covered the cost, but county expenses of $5,000 or more require board approval.
The board also gave approval for the Public Works Department to buy a 2019 Ford F-350 pickup from a Portland dealership for $40,541. Public Works Director Tom Fellows said the vehicle replaces an older pickup.
The board also renewed its $7,500 contract with U.S. Department of Agriculture for aerial control of predators. Elfering and Commissioner George Murdock said that was the same price as last year, which the county negotiated down from $10,000.
The meeting was the first for rookie Commissioner John Shafer, who reiterated he was looking forward to serving the residents of the county.
And before the board ticked off business items, it took a moment to recognize Terri Lee Shelley, appraiser in the Assessment and Taxation Department, as the employee of the quarter. The honor comes with a parking spot near the courthouse and 8 hours of paid leave.
Shelley will need to take that soon — she is retiring at the end of March.
Shelley wiped away a tear while accepting her certificate of excellence and said she did not really want to leave her co-workers.
“We have the greatest staff right now that I’ve ever seen,” she said. Her boss, county appraiser Paul Chalmers, agreed.
