PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners could double the length of duration for ambulance service franchises.
The board will hear about that proposal and other changes to its ambulance service plan when it meets Wednesday, Jan. 18, starting at 9 a.m. in room 130 in the courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton.
The Ambulance Service Area Advisory Committee has worked in coordination with Umatilla County Emergency Management to review the county's ambulance service area plan. The most significant recommendations are to change the franchise duration from five to 10 years and to appoint representatives from each ASA to the ASA committee.
The revised draft plan also reduces ASAs from seven to six, by combining the Umatilla and Hermiston areas. The Walla Walla Fire Department serves ASA 6, Mill Creek, and La Grande the southeast portion of ASA 1, east of Ukiah. Other ASAs are the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Athena-Weston and Milton-Freewater.
To view the county board's full agenda, visit www.co.umatilla.or.us and click on the link for the board of commissioners under the "Departments" tab.
