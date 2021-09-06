PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners this week considers a petition for a new livestock district in Meacham.
The intended district is east of Interstate 84 and would be more than 2,000 acres. The county plans to hold a public hearing on the district on Oct. 20. The principal petitioner for the district is Kent Madison, of Echo, according to county documents.
Commissioners also vote on a new service coordinator position for the county's developmental disabilities program.
The proposed position would assist the county in conducting a service equity study and plan over the next two years, as required under the county's contract with the Oregon Office of Developmental Disabilities. The position would cost approximately $102,500, and state funding would pay of it, according to county documents.
The board meets Wednesday, Sept. 8., starting at 9 a.m., in room 130 at the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton. Other items on the agenda include:
• A 150-acre expansion of the city of Umatilla’s urban growth boundary.
• Two grants for system sustainability projects in Hermiston and Pendleton.
• An appointment of the Board of Property Tax Appeals.
• An annual notice of the tax foreclosure process, which the East Oregonian publishes.
• A regional homeless shelter.
