PENDLETON — Garbage collection rates for residents in western Umatilla County are on the rise.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, April 5, considers a request from Sanitary Disposal, which serves western areas of the county, to increase garbage collection rate.
Waste Connections of Oregon Inc., doing business as Sanitary Disposal, seeks to increase its collection and disposal rates 12.4%. The hike was scheduled to take effect April 1, but the board on March 15 postponed a decision until this week's meeting.
The Solid Waste Advisory Committee recommended the board approve the rate increase. The committee at its Jan. 17 meeting reviewed and approved the proposed rate increases. The committee considered the hike justified due to a reasonable change in the franchisee’s costs of doing business.
The proposed rate was published in the East Oregonian on Feb. 25 and posted at the Stafford Hansell Government Center Hermiston, the Sanitary Disposal Transfer Station scale house and at the office of Sanitary Disposal. The committee received no objections to the rate increases, so it recommended the approval.
If the board approves, the higher rates would become effective July 1.
