UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Board Of Commissioners this week considers approving more than $24,000 in grants for wolf depredation.
The county’s Wolf Depredation Advisory Committee has made the recommendation to grant the awards, which come from the distribution of the state’s wolf predation loss compensation program.
The largest grant is for $11,140.13 and would go to the Cunningham Sheep Co., Pendleton, to cover the costs of a range rider and dog maintenance.
The other grants are:
• $8,820 to Thomas Ranch of Milton-Freewater for a range rider.
• $2,193.83 to Krebs Livestock of Ione for a herder, dog maintenance and night pen equipment.
• $1,870 to Eric Smith of Imnaha for a range rider and veterinary expense.
The total comes to $24,023.96
The county board meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 9 a.m. at in room 130 at the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St. You can join the meeting via Google Meets at bit.ly/3r9AMmG or by phone at Join by phone at 574-316-0147, PIN: 815 819 420#.
County commissioners also will consider approving the purchase of weed control products. The county sought bids for the products, and Wilbur-Ellis came in with the lowest amount, $5,937.38.
To see the county board’s full meeting agenda, visit www.co.umatilla.or.us and under “Departments,” follow the link to the board of commissioners’ agenda.
