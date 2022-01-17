Flags fly on Oct. 8, 2019, outside the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton. Awarding a contract for the bridge crossing by the South Fork Walla Walla River Road is on the agenda for the county board of commissioners' meeting for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
PENDLETON — A Walla Walla company is the low bidder in Umatilla County’s project to install a new bridge across the Walla Walla River.
The county sought bids to install the crossing by the South Fork Walla Walla River Road and received seven bids. The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners plans to award the contract when it meets Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse, 416 S.E. Fourth St. in room 120.
The highest bid came in at almost $1.1 million, and three came in at below $650,000, according to county documents. The lowest bid was $600,397.50 from Harry Johnson Plumbing & Excavation Inc. of Walla Walla.
The low bid includes $27,600 for bridge removal and $39,000 for the installation of a prefabricated steel bridge.
The bid from Harry Johnson also listed three subcontractors for the project: Jensen Drilling Co., of Eugene, for $197,050 for foundation work; Coral Construction Co. Inc., of Wilsonville, for $39,999 for guardrail work; and Central Washington Asphalt, of Moses Lake, Washington, for $55,500 for paving.
The board also will consider a request from Umatilla County Community Justice for the creation of two new specialists in the county’s CARE program to serve the Justice Reinvestment Program Grant.
The CARE Program supports families with at-risk children. The focus of CARE is prevention. The Justice Reinvestment Program is an effort from the state to provide counties with funds for crime prevention and treatment services with the goal of cutting down on Oregon’s prison growth.
Umatilla County Justice and the county CARE program have entered into an agreement for services related to the grant program. According to county documents, Umatilla County’s Justice Reinvestment funding for the 2021-23 biennium is $342,000.
Under the deal, the CARE program will provide two specialists to work with the county’s corrections clients to help with their needs.
The county board also plans to approve a payment of $22,600 to the Eastern Oregon Event &Trade Center, Hermiston, for renting bleachers for the 2021 county fair and for parking management for the 2019 and 2021 fairs.
To see the full meeting agenda, visit www.co.umatilla.or.us and under "Departments," follow the link to the board of commissioners’ agenda.
