PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners this week holds a public hearing on the formation of a new livestock district near Meacham.
The proposal for the Meacham East Livestock District calls for a district of at least 2,000 acres east of Interstate 84 in the Meacham area. The petition came from K & L Madison, LLC, a local property developer, and the principal petitioner for the district is farmer Kent Madison, of Echo, according to county documents.
The hearing is Wednesday during the board's meeting, which starts at 9 a.m., in room 130 of the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton.
The board also will hear a strategic report for planning and developing the “Hermiston to Boardman Connector transit route” and the “Port of Morrow Circular route,” according to county documents.
The commissioners will decide whether to adopt the report, conducted by a group that included more than 50 representatives from local governments, employers and representatives from health, education and community organizations, documents show.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Kayak Public Transit and Morrow County’s transit service led the effort. Umatilla County served as a project partner, according to documents.
