The Milton-Freewater City Council at its meeting Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, is considering ending the city's general ridership program. If it does, however, Umatilla County is ready to take over the transit service.

MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater soon could end its general ridership program, with Umatilla County stepping in to maintain the program.

Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall said discussions have been in the works with the county, and the city council at its meeting Monday, Sept. 11, will make a decision on ending the transit service.

