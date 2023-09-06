The Milton-Freewater City Council at its meeting Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, is considering ending the city's general ridership program. If it does, however, Umatilla County is ready to take over the transit service.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater soon could end its general ridership program, with Umatilla County stepping in to maintain the program.
Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall said discussions have been in the works with the county, and the city council at its meeting Monday, Sept. 11, will make a decision on ending the transit service.
She said the city's dial-a-ride taxi service will continue to operate.
The county board meets Sept. 6 in Pendleton. One of the matters up for consideration is a letter from the county to the Oregon Department of Transportation documenting its plan of services.
The letter states the county is willing to take responsibility for Milton-Freewater's fixed route services, partially funded by the county's share of the Oregon's Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund program, which county board Chair Dan Dorran said provides federal funding through the state.
With funds from the STIF program, the county would spend $120,000 to establish the transit program between July 2023 and June 2024, and $75,000 for transit assistance and project administration. For July 2024 through June 2025, the county would allocate $15,332 for plan implementation and $82,000 for transit assistant and project administration. Operations cost would be $100,000 for both years.
Hall said the main goal of general ridership service is to transport people to Walla Walla for medical services, among other things. She said discussions to end the general ridership program came because it is an expensive program, and the city has not seen ridership bounce back strongly from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation's Kayak Public Transit program also provides free public transportation, Hall said, so it would make sense to drop the city's program to avoid redundancy and splitting ridership.
She said during discussions of ending general ridership, the county stepped in offering to sponsor grants and maintain the service.
"We think it's best for Milton-Freewater that those folks still have that option," Dorran said. "The county has the ability to grow that program in that area, and to tie together everything from medical facilities to job opportunities throughout the county through transit options."
