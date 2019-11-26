PENDLETON — Umatilla County will chip in $50,000 toward the South Hermiston Industrial Park.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed to the contribution at a meeting Tuesday morning.
The city of Hermiston is planning to develop a $2.9 million behind the old Hermiston Foods plant with the help of a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant that is expected to cover 50-80% of the costs.
If the city secures the grant, the rest would be paid by the city, the county, and property owners who live in the area.
At the board meeting, Commissioner George Murdock said the project was meant to drive growth in that area of town.
“If you go over there and drive around in that area, it’s amazing how much has already occurred,” he said. “A lot of new businesses in that area.”
The board also unanimously adopted two ordinances that adopted the charter amendments approved by voters earlier this month.
One amendment clarifies the name of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office while the other eliminates the primary for county elections where there are only two candidates.
The latter amendment will be in effect for the commissioner and sheriff races in 2020.
