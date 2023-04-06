Army veteran Roger Rasico holds an American flag outside the Pendleton Pioneer Chapel on Nov. 11, 2021, during a Veterans Day ceremony in Pendleton. Veterans of Foreign Wars Let ’er Buck Post No. 922 will lead the 2022 service on Friday, Nov. 11.
PENDLETON — Should Oregon House Bill 2147 pass, Umatilla County would designate a coordinator to identify, establish eligibility and make preparations for interment of the remains of veterans at a national cemetery the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs administers.
"Umatilla County veterans deserve our deepest respect," county Commissioner Cindy Timmons said. "Recent legislation, prompting research, spotlights disregard for those who have served."
Timmons' research revealed some funeral homes in Umatilla County are storing unclaimed veteran remains. Some have "so many they are considering placing them in a vault in the ground" to free up cabinet space where they are now stored under lock and key. The goal of the legislation is to address this need, with the county paying for the cost.
Umatilla County Veteran's Services Supervisor Lola Lopez contacted Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop funeral home March 27, Director Pamela Wachter said.
"We have four veterans' remains," she said.
Bev LaFollette of Burns Mortuary, Pendleton, said, it has a lot of remains.
"Some could be veterans, but their families chose not to pick them up," she said. "If there is no family, we wouldn't know, without DD214s (the form for certificate of release or discharge from active duty) or Social Security numbers. The county contacted us last week about the bill. I don't know what's in it, but if we do have family instructions, to whom can we release the remains?"
Staff at Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home, Milton-Freewater, said the county did contact them, and they would release information when and if the bill passes.
HB 2147 directs the governing body of each county to designate a person to ensure interment of unclaimed cremated remains of veterans or their survivors. Reps. Christine Goodwin, R-Canyonville, and Dacia Grayber, D-Tigard, of the House Interim Committee on Veterans and Emergency Management, introduced the bill.
The bill limits civil liability, except for gross negligence. It requires funerary entities in possession of unclaimed remains of veterans or survivors, under certain circumstances, to release remains and associated veteran status information upon request to veterans’ remains coordinators, notify county veterans’ service officers and apply for state or federal benefits. It further limits civil liability for release of veteran status information except for gross negligence.
HB 2147 authorizes certain funerary entities in possession of unclaimed human remains of veteran or survivors to cremate, reduce or inter such remains under certain circumstances. It directs county veterans’ service officers to report information about veteran or survivors to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The bill requires county veterans’ service officers to establish and maintain a list of reported information and to make it available upon request to veterans’ remains coordinators.
HB 2147 is in the Oregon Senate Committee on Veterans, Emergency Management, Foreign and World Affairs.
