PENDLETON — Umatilla County has cut some public transit projects due to a shortfall in federal funding.
The county board at a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, approved a 20% reduction in projects that fall under the Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 program, said Lori Smith, the board's executive secretary.
The Umatilla County Transportation Advisory Committee met Monday, Feb. 6, to evaluate Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund 5310 project funding cuts. The original amount was $577,079; the total projects needed to reducing to $480,899.
The committee recommended the following cuts to the 5310 project amounts: Hermiston's $160,000 reduced to $147,985; Pendleton's $315,074.80 to $278,261; and Milton-Freewater's $102,004 to $54,653.
"It's strictly transit," board Chair Dan Dorran said. "The Hermiston Hopper, Kayak and Pendleton bus service are affected. The situation in Milton-Freewater with the (Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization) is complicated and may change."
The recommendation added that should additional financing be available, the county should split funds between Hermiston and Pendleton until both projects are fully funded. The remainder should go to Milton-Freewater until fully funded.
The Oregon Department of Transportation last year instructed qualified entities to plan for the cuts, according to a statement from the county. The board approved the 5310 projects and amounts at its Dec. 21, meeting, based upon the lower level of funding. ODOT then notified Umatilla County Public Transit Coordinator Megan Davchevski on Jan. 31 that projects under the 5310 program had to be cut 20%.
The Umatilla County Community Development Department requested the board approve the cuts to accommodate the shortfall. The board authorized Davchevski to submit the lower 5310 project amounts to ODOT.
Milton-Freewater also received approval in December for $59,196 in small urban allocation application project funding.
"Milton-Freewaer has an allocation of defederalized FTA funds, but they haven't used them, nor do they plan to, " Tim Barrett, MPO assistant planner, said. "Only 1,900 feet separate (Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater), but the Census Bureau decided to reclassify it as a small urban area."
Funds from the Federal Transit Administrations Section 5310 program are distributed to states using a population-based formula in an amount Congress sets. Project funding also comes from the ODOT’s transfer of Federal Highway Administration Surface Transportation Block Grant funds to the Section 5310 program.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.