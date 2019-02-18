Umatilla County and its deputy district attorneys have a tentative deal on a new labor contract that increases pay 2 percent a year for three years.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3742-4 has ratified the successor to the collective bargaining agreement that expired June 30, 2018, according to county documents. Now the county board of commissioners plans to decide Wednesday to ratify the deal.
District attorneys work on salary. Under the previous labor contract, beginning deputy district attorneys received $4,413 a month. New prosecutors under the new deal start at $4,700. The prior pay scale topped out at $7,084 for the longest serving and most experienced deputy district attorneys. Those positions under the new contract top out at $9,790 in the third year.
The contract also includes heath insurance, life insurance with a $50,000 benefit and a maximum of 400 hours of vacation. The unionized employees receive 8 hours of time off in the month of their birthday. Per the contract, that amount rolls into their vacation accrual balance if they can’t take the time off in their birthday month.
The new contract spans July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2021, and only covers the eight deputy district attorneys in the office. District Attorney Dan Primus is exempt, as is the chief deputy prosecutor, Jacklyn Jenkins, as well as legal assistants and other staff. The office also is shy three deputy district attorneys.
The board of commissioners meets Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton. The board also will consider approving new positions, including a legal secretary for the district attorney’s office to handle recording grand juries. The total cost of that position is $73,731, according to county documents.
Grand juries determine charges in most felony cases and review public safety officer shootings. Oregon was one of 12 states that did not record grand jury proceedings. The 2017 Oregon Legislature changed that. Multnomah, Deschutes and Jackson counties began recording grand juries in 2018, and the state’s remaining 33 counties have to get on board by July 1 this year.
Special transportation fund grants also are on the agenda. The board will consider 12 state-funded grants totaling $384,986 for cites and organizations to provide public transportation, along with $224,593 to Pendleton and $267,754 to Milton-Freewater in pass-through federal funding to enhance the mobility of seniors and people with disabilities.
Pendleton tops the county’s list for special transportation fund grants with $104,079 for bus services. Hermiston is No. 2 with $61,014 for taxi tickets, and Milton-Freewater is third with $57,821 for bus and taxi services.
The special transportation fund grants come with a big if this year. Hal Gard, administrator of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s rail and public transportation division, in early January notified agencies Gov. Kate Brown called for eliminating the $10 million the fund receives from the state’s general fund. Gard in the letter stated while the Legislature will not finalize the budget until June, agencies should be ready for a 40 percent cut to those grants.
