PENDLETON — The Umatilla County District Attorney's Office no longer handles child support programs.
The county board of commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7, approved a move the district attorney’s office made to pass the operation of child support programs to the Oregon Department of Justice.
“We weighed the options, and due to staffing issues I had to allow the state to take over child support from us,” Umatilla County District Attorney Daniel Primus explained. “This was an extremely difficult decision, but sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one.”
While the board’s vote made it official, the Oregon DOJ took over child support responsibilities and enforcement on Sept. 1, transferring two existing child support centered employee’s from the DA’s office to the Oregon DOJ office in Pendleton.
Kate Cooper Richardson, director of the Oregon Child Support Program at Oregon DOJ, explained the transfer of child support programs to the justice department is common.
“t's a choice that a DA’s office has, whether to provide child support services,” she said.
Cooper Richardson said district attorneys manage child support only as a "historical legacy, from before there was a federal child support program."
The reasoning behind the transfer varies.
“It can be a budgetary matter,” Cooper Richardson said. “There is federal and state support, but even then it can be a budgetary decision. It can also be a mission decision, it’s not prosecutorial in a way that other parts of the DA’s office are because (child support) really is a social services program. You don’t represent either party, you just ensure that child support is being established and paid.”
Other challenges, such as dealing with federal tax information, and IRS audits, which are a regular occurrence, according to Cooper Richardson, are challenges that can complicate DA offices’ administration of child support programs.
Primus said the decision for Umatilla County to transfer child support responsibilities to the DOJ comes from staffing difficulties.
“We’re short staffed like everyone else,” he said.
The DA’s office transferred 1,150 cases to the state justice department.
“Our DOJ lawyers have met with the presiding judge to ensure a smooth transfer to anything pending in court,” Cooper Richardson explained. “It’s been a very smooth transfer over.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.