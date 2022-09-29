PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Kennewick man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has charged Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents, between May and September 2022, special agents from the FBI and officers from the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team set up, conducted and surveilled multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced pills from Lozano. Each subsequent controlled purchase involved requesting and purchasing increasing quantities of the narcotics from Lozano. By the final controlled purchase, Lozano had agreed to sell multiple pounds of methamphetamine and several thousand counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
Police arrested Lozano on Sept. 7. He consented to a search of his vehicle. Investigators located and seized more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 5,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, drug packaging materials, a digital scale and a stolen handgun.
Lozano's arraignment in federal court in Portland was Friday, Sept. 23. The U.S. Attorney's Office charged Lozano on the indictment, and he who pleaded not guilty.
According to court records, federal prosecutors objected to the court releasing Lozano, arguing he is a serious drug dealer and is not a legal resident of the U.S.
"He’s fully confessed to the charged crimes and is looking at a mandatory minimum 10- to 15-year prison sentence," U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight wrote in a motion to deny the release. "He faces a long and almost guaranteed sentence and which will end with his deportation. The only realistic alternative for someone in his position is to flee the country and not face a lengthy sentence."
Kara A. Sagi, assistant federal public defender representing Lozano, in a rebuttal countered her client has cooperated with law enforcement, has lived and worked in Kennewick for the past five years, is married and has children, whom he supports, and aside from this case, his criminal history "consists of two traffic infractions from nearly a decade ago and that have since been resolved."
The court released Lozano on conditions pending a three-day jury trial to begin on Nov. 8.
If convicted, Lozano faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum, five years’ supervised release and a $10 million fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
