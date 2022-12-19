PORTLAND — A Umatilla man is going to federal prison for 10 years felony drug and firearm charges.
The U.S. Attorney's Office of Oregon in a press release reported a judge on Monday Dec. 19, sentenced Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, of Umatilla, to a 10-year sentence and four years’ supervised release. The court also ordered him to forfeit a 9mm gun used to facilitate his crimes.
According to the press release, Camardese on Oct. 29, 2020, confronted several individuals about their alleged gang affiliations in or near the Pendleton Market, 2101 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. After the confrontation, several of the individuals left together in a vehicle and traveled approximately 1 mile to a nearby auto detail shop.
Camardese got into a vehicle that his wife drove, and they sped off after the group.
When Camardese and his wife arrived at the auto detail shop, there was another confrontation, and the shop’s owner repeatedly told Camardese to leave.
As they drove away, Camardese pulled himself out of the passenger window and took a black handgun out of his waistband, according to the press release. After a pause briefly, continued driving. A witness to the commotion and Camardese holding the gun called 911.
Pendleton police officers responded, located Camardese in his wife’s vehicle on a residential street less than a mile away and arrested him.
Officers from the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Task Force obtained a federal search warrant and searched the vehicle. They found several of Camardese’s belongings, as well as distribution quantities of heroin and fentanyl and assorted ammunition. The FBI and BENT investigated the case.
A federal grand jury in Portland on Nov. 12, 2020, returned a three-count indictment charging Camardese with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing with intent to distribute heroin. A fourth charge of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl was added on July 13, 2021.
A jury heard the trial for three days and found Camardese guilty on all charges on Aug. 19 this year.
