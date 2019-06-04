IRRIGON — Gay Newman, chair of the Umatilla County Fair Board, pleaded guilty to poaching an elk.
Oregon State Police game troopers in November 2018 responded to a complaint about hunters trespassing and killing a five-point bull elk on private property off Gurdane Road, Morrow County. Troopers found Newman, of Hermiston, shot two elk and validated his wife’s second-season spike tag for the five-point. However, according to state police, that tag was valid for a different hunting unit.
The Morrow County Justice Court, Irrigon, heard the case, according to court records, and Newman in May pleaded guilty to taking a bull elk without a tag. The court fined him $1,005, gave him a year of bench probation and prohibited him from applying for a hunting license for three years.
The court also ordered police to return Newman's hunting rifle to him.
