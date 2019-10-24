HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair needs someone to escort its court to various events, and it’s accepting applications for the county resident willing to fill that role.
According to a press release, the fair is soliciting applications for a court chaperone, a position that is expected to “guide and mentor” the two to six girls on the court throughout the year.
The chaperone will be expected to participate in all the court’s activities in parades and events, which are usually on weekends but sometimes require weekday and evening commitments as well.
All applicants must pass a background check and participate in an interview.
Applications can be accessed at the fair office at 1705 E. Airport Road in Hermiston or on the county fair’s website.
Applications are due on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. For more information, contact the fair office at 541-567-6121 or at fair@umatillacounty.net.
