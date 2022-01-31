Tammy Wagner, escorted by her son Andy Wagner, left, accepts her and her husband Lucas Wagner’s award as the 2022 grand marshals of the Umatilla County Fair during the Umatilla County Fair Appreciation Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston.
Tammy Wagner, escorted by her son Andy Wagner, left, accepts her and her husband Lucas Wagner's award as the 2022 grand marshals of the Umatilla County Fair during the Umatilla County Fair Appreciation Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston.
HERMISTON — The room erupted with applause as Umatilla County Fair Board Chair Steve Wallace announced Tammy and Lucas Wagner as the 2022 grand marshals during the fair’s annual appreciation dinner Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston.
“We chose this year’s winners from a long list of deserving people,” Wallace said.
Tammy Wagner, who’s husband Lucas was not present, was escorted to the stage by her son Andy Wagner, who recently joined the fair board. According to Tammy, Lucas was unable to attend the event as he is pursuing his captain’s license in Alaska.
“Thank you everyone for this, I really did not know that I was getting this,” she said as she accepted the award. “Otherwise I would have made my husband be here.”
Tammy Wagner, a long time fair volunteer, was instrumental in founding the Fun at the Fair Day Camp for youths in 2012. The camp, originally meant as a place for the children of vendors and other workers at the fair to have fun while their parents were working, has been opened up to all members of the community.
Lucas Wagner served as chair of the Umatilla County Fair Board as well as numerous other volunteer roles over the years.
In addition to announcing the grand marshals, the fair celebrated its plans to move past the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022 with the theme “Moo-ving Forward Together.”
The fair bid farewell to outgoing court princesses Brielle Youncs, Madaline White, Alexis Bowen and Keeva Hoston and welcomed princesses Kylie Temple, 17, and Ashlynn Cutburth, 15, to the 2022 court.
The girls are students at Hermiston High School, Temple is a junior and Cutburth is a freshman.
As the fair looked back on 2021, it announced Umatilla Electric Cooperative as the 2021 Business Partner of the Year. And Dennis Doherty and Judy Bracher were honored as the 2021 Male and Female Volunteers of the Year.
Doherty began his involvement in the fair in 1951 as a child in 4H and has continued to be involved as a volunteer around the fair since.
“I enjoy it just as much today as I did then,” he said. “Maybe more. Who knows?”
Bracher is a longtime volunteer at the fair who said she can usually be found around the home economics displays, but added she usually makes her way to every corner of the fair throughout the week.
“The fair is absolutely in my heart,” she said. “It has been since I was nine-years-old, it’s pretty special to me so wherever I can be a part of it, I’m there.”
