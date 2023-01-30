PENDLETON — Umatilla County has a new design for a flag and logo.
The image features a sunrise over the Blue Mountains in the background with cropland and a water pump windmill in the foreground, rangeland and forest in the mid-ground, above "Umatilla County, est. 1862" on a white field with gold braid around the borders.
"Most municipalities in the county and most counties in the state have flags," Board Chair Dan Dorran said, "The courthouse flagpole has only the U.S. and Oregon flags."
The board of commissioners approved the new design at its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18. Dorran said the county's prototype indoor flag cost $200 and decals of the new design for county vehicles run $95 each. The program has cost $5,000 so far.
"Those to fly from flagpoles will cost more," he said.
As more decals become available, the rest of the leased county fleet is to receive decals, depending on timing of the vehicles' availability.
"The county has never officially established a flag or logo," board Chair Dan Dorran said. "We've used designs similar to (Wildhorse Resort & Casino's), the clock tower, club wheat heads and all different departments. When departments ask why not use a single county logo, the answer is, we don't have one."
The county in February 2022 established an internal Branding and Logo Committee. Brian Blake, husband of Jennifer Blake, human resources director, created the concept, which the committee fine tuned. The committee had relevant global-level experience, Dorran said.
"Several people contributed great knowledge," he said. "The committee met every other week for the first few months, then once a month. It's still officially a committee now meeting on exceptions and as more information comes in."
The process narrowed designs down to three, then to a single choice.
"They moved on to details such as color and fonts," he said. "They're creating a logo handbook for consistent application. The committee took its suggestions to the board of commissioners. We had a great discussion, and the board approved the recommendations. Kudos to the internal committee."
So far the concept of brand uniformity and design itself have been positively received, Dorran said.
"Since Martin Luther King Day, we've decaled 70% of county vehicles, from the road department to the board of commissioners, all the way through," he said. "We've had nothing but compliments. The response has been overwhelming. Not a whole lot of time was expended internally. The committee was respective of time, but looked a lot of options. The results were well accepted internally and externally. There has been no negative comment. That's unusual."
High Performance Signs Graphics, Hermiston, applied the decals.
"We let the contract out to bid," Dorran said. "The lowest bidder won."
He said of five common questions that arose during his election campaign, branding was the easiest to answer.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.