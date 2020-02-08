UMATILLA COUNTY— The Oregon Office of Emergency Management is warning Northeastern Umatilla County residents — including in Gibbon and areas along Bingham Road and Mill Creek Road — that Saturday may be their last chance for helicopter rescue for weeks.
“If they are in any doubt they won’t be able to shelter in place for weeks, they need to make a decision” said information officer Kevin Jeffries, “We recognize this is highly stressful. This may be the only chance we have.”
Because power is down throughout much of the area, emergency personnel are asking anyone who knows people living in affected areas to attempt contact through text message or Ham radio as soon as possible.
The Oregon Army National Guard with Umatilla County Search and Rescue airlifted 26 people from the high waters around Umatilla River, Bingham and Mill Creek roads on Friday night. Seventeen sought refuge at the Pendleton Convention Center and the eight at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds.
At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jeffries said soldiers were boarding two helicopters to search for people in need of rescue. There may not be access to search and rescue helicopters next week, he warned. If wind speeds pick up, rescues may be delayed to Sunday.
“Search and Rescue personnel will be checking with residents to determine if more evacuations are needed,” stated a news release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
The release also stated that the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to organize operations with local officials as a Type 3 Incident Management Team.
Precipitation and water quality
Umatilla County Public Health maintained Saturday morning the municipal water across the county is safe for consumption, according to Jeffries. Smell, taste and appearance of the water may differ due to a change in filtration pressure— those on well water systems should continue to boil their water or use bottled water.
Snowfall near Meacham will allow water levels to continue falling into early next week, according to the National Weather Service, but cold temperatures could delay rescue and restoration efforts county-wide.
“The water will remain quite high, we don’t predict the Touchet River to go below flood stage until Monday,” said hydrologist Marilyn Lohmann. “It’s a slow process for the water to get out of those flooded areas.”
Water levels along the Touchet River— 30 miles north of Milton-Freewater— remain at almost 19 feet, discharging at more than 20,000 cubic feet per second. Meanwhile, areas of the Umatilla River near Gibbon and Pendleton are receding to moderate levels.
Hermiston, Pendleton, Walla Walla and surrounding areas remain under flood warning Saturday morning.
Lohmann said incoming wind from the west part of the state will not impact floodwaters in Umatilla County.
