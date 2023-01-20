PENDLETON — Umatilla County is chasing after a $6 million grant for the Umatilla River Trail project to connect the cities of Umatilla and Hermiston.

The county board of commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18, gave the OK to the community development department to submit an application to the Oregon Department of Transportation's Community Pathways Program for funding for the trail.

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

(2) comments

Bcary
Bcary

$6million for a path from Umatilla to Hermiston, $2million for a bus barn to store unused vehicles in Pendleton, all from ODOT, it’s no wonder we can’t get money to fix our city streets.

Bcary
Bcary

Why can’t we get that kind of money to fix our streets? How many people do. You think want to walk from Umatilla to Hermiston on a regular basis?

