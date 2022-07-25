PENDLETON — Morrow County on Monday, July 25 reported three new deaths from COVID-19, bringing its total to 37 and its case rate to a high 301 per 100,000 population, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The state rate was 190 and Multnomah County’s 158 on July 20.

Umatilla County's last recorded death attributed to COVID-19 occurred June 16, Marlee Goodnight, health department communications coordinator, said.

