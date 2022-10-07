The Amazon data center in Umatilla is one of four sites in Umatilla and Morrow counties that have been completed since 2010. Umatilla, Hermiston and Umatilla County have approved a plan for Amazon to make payments in lieu of taxes on the four new data centers its building the county.
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved a deal for Amazon Web Services Inc. to make payments in lieu of taxes on the four new data centers it's building in the county.
The board signed off on the four enterprise zone agreements at its meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, joining the Hermiston City Council and Umatilla City Councils in approving the plan.
Hermiston and Umatilla are slated for two server farm campuses each. AWS is to make various payments in lieu of property taxes for 15 years.
"It's a big deal," Board Chair John Shafer said. "We're pretty excited. Amazon knew the public was looking closely at the deal. They stepped up their offer, and the three entities were pleased with it. They were really wanting to be a good partner. It was very impressive."
The agreements include an annual improvement payment of $5 per square foot of the buildings, as long as they cover at least 180,000 square feet, Shafer explained.
"They're 210,000 square feet," he said.
That works out to $4.2 million per year. Hermiston and Umatilla should each receive at least $1.05 million annually and the county $2.1 million.
A further $25 million base payment for each of the four campuses goes to special taxing districts, such as schools and public safety. This payment is scheduled to grow by 3% each year.
In 15 years, when AWS goes onto the tax rolls, the county estimates its tax rate should double.
AWS submitted applications for development of two new campuses within the Greater Hermiston Enterprise Zone, requesting a long-term rural abatement for approximately 204 and 118 acres. The board reviewed and approved terms for the abatements. As a co-sponsor of the zone, the county agreed to the terms of the agreements.
The Hermiston City Council approved the requests at its Sept. 26 meeting, and Umatilla City Council approved AWS' requests at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The parcels in the Greater Umatilla Enterprise Zone cover 234 and 212 acres. The agreements for Long-Term Rural Enterprise Zone Abatement require AWS to invest at least to $200 million per campus, hire at least 10 new full-time employees, pay average wages equal to the Umatilla County average wage, provide additional compensation benefits equal to 130% of the county average wage and pay the required fees to the zone over the term of the agreement.
