PENDLETON — Umatilla County and the cities of Hermiston and Umatilla are moving to agree on the location of a bridge over the Umatilla River to provide a new connection with Interstate 82.
The county board of commissioners considers a memorandum of understanding for the project at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7.
“This overpass affects all partners, the cities of Hermiston and Umatilla and the county,” board Vice-Chair Dan Dorran said. “We each co-funded the study on options of 11th Street, Elm Avenue and Punkin Center Road. It’s over 300 pages. We came back together with the engineers and (Oregon Department of Transportation) as a participant. All agreed based on the long-term ramifications and needs that Punkin Center would be the preferred option.”
The county and cities jointly agreed in August 2021 to fund the cost for a preliminary engineering study on a potential bridge spanning the Umatilla River as an extension of West Elm Avenue or West Punkin Center Road. Civil engineering firm Anderson Perry & Associates completed the Umatilla River Bridge Preliminary Engineering Report in August. It concluded the better option is West Punkin Center Road, which is farther north than Elm Avenue.
The county board approved payment of $50,000 to Hermiston toward the cost of the preliminary report for the new bridge on Aug. 18, 2021.
“There were three roads that everybody was going back and forth on,” board Chair John Shafer said. “What makes the most sense to get the traffic flow truly right. Sometimes the obvious choice isn’t the best, so we co-funded the study. It will be a big help for that region. Try driving into Umatilla. This will offer another way to get on I-82.”
The three entities want to document a consensus on this option, so a memorandum of understanding to that end and authorization for the chair to sign is before the board.
Before beginning construction of a new bridge over the Umatilla River, the project requires further study. The memorandum of understanding, the agenda item noted, is not a final decision on the bridge location but a general consensus on which option the three local governments prefer. The MOU also requires the county and two cities to update their transportation plan to reflect the bridge project.
