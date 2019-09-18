PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Historical Society is in the midst of renovating some of its facilities, and it wants the Pendleton Development Commission’s help.
Historical society Executive Director Kari Brooks and Karen Willis, a historical society consultant, made their pitch for $15,803 in financial assistance at a commission meeting Tuesday.
Acting as the development commission, the members of the Pendleton City Council heard Willis say that the historical society has already raised most of the money it needs for capital improvements to the Heritage Station Museum and Community Thrift Shop, it just needs the urban renewal district to help complete its fundraising.
Willis said the 108 S.W. Frazer Ave. museum needs $9,225 to complete fundraising for south-side window replacement, breezeway ceiling repairs, and new fencing at several points around the property.
She added that iron fencing could deter people from accessing the back of the building, which has attracted graffiti, drug use and sleeping.
“There are little nooks and crannies all around that building that people like to get into and do dangerous things and illegal things,” she said.
Willis said the leaky roof on the 138 S.E. Court Ave. thrift shop is already replaced, but the historical society would like to make the most out of the renovation and turn the attic into a storage loft.
Leveling the ceiling beams, installing a plywood floor and half-wall, and building stairs to the loft would cost the development commission $6,578.
While some of the improvements might be covered by the urban renewal district’s existing grants, like the second story and façade programs, development commission Associate Director Charles Denight said not every project fits into the commission’s existing framework, but members had flexibility to grant money to projects without assigning it to a grant or loan.
Some members also questioned how the historical society projects would fit into their 75-25 split between private and public projects. Although the historical society buildings aren’t publicly owned, the renovations wouldn’t add to the property tax base because the historical society is a nonprofit.
Councilor Scott Fairley said the projects are a good fit for the urban renewal district, but in order to fund them, the commission should allocate money from the $1.5 million it’s already pledged for road repair.
Ultimately, the council sent the historical society’s requests to its subcommittees for further vetting and recommendations.
Acting as both the commission and the council, members also took several other actions.
• The commission unanimously approved a housing blight reduction program. With a $330,000 budget in its first year, the commission will offer urban renewal district homeowners a 60% forgivable loan, with the rest paid off at the time of the sale.
• The commission also unanimously approved a $75,215 marketing plan. The plans calls for the urban renewal district to promote its programs through direct mail, social media, and other forms of traditional advertising.
• Switching to their roles as the city council, members unanimously approved a $69,817 bid from Tom Denchel Ford of Hermiston to buy two police patrol vehicles. Police Chief Stuart Roberts aid the purchase was more expensive than anticipated because 2020 edition of the Ford Interceptor underwent a design overhaul.
