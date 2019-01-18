It doesn’t take long for Barbara Lund-Jones to identify her favorite exhibits at the Heritage Station Museum in Pendleton.
One of them is an exhibit on the pioneer kitchen in Eastern Oregon, complete with period-accurate cookware and equipment.
But the newly retired executive director of the Umatilla County Historical Society’s other favorites are from a deeper cut.
She highlighted a small exhibit on the Timber Culture Act, an 1873 law that granted settlers 160 acres of prairie land if they planted at least 40 acres of timber.
The topic had been of interest to Bonnie Sager of Pilot Rock, and under Lund-Jones’ encouragement, Sager catalogued timber cultures across the county and took pictures of their remnants.
The timber culture exhibit led to an interesting discovery at a neighboring exhibit dedicated to century farms: Many of the farms that are 100 years old or older were located in the same place as the tree grows started under the Timber Culture Act.
“An exhibit like this really opens it all up,” she said.
Like the exhibits, Lund-Jones’ career has some surprises of its own.
Although she grew up on a “near-century farm” of her own in northwest Iowa, Lund-Jones started her career in academia.
She taught at St. Peters University in New Jersey and Pennsylvania State University before taking a position at New York University in the 1970s.
As a professor at NYU’s Tisch School for the Arts, she taught film language and history at the prestigious performing and visual arts program that counts Angelina Jolie and Martin Scorsese among its alumni.
After facilitating the start of her students’ careers, Lund-Jones soon felt the pull to start a new career of her own.
She sought the mentorship of Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett, the chair of the performing studies department who also had extensive experience in museum work.
With her help and NYU’s tuition remission program, Lund-Jones was able to get a advanced degree in museum studies.
With the degree in hand, she got a job with the Museum of the City of New York before landing back in Iowa in 1996 to take a curator position with the Danish Immigrant Museum, which is now known as the Museum of Danish America.
With her background in agriculture and her experience with museums and culture, Lund-Jones thought she would be a good fit when she interviewed for the executive director position at Heritage Station Museum in 2009.
The museum agreed and she suddenly found herself in Eastern Oregon, a very different place than the previous trips she had taken to the coast.
Lund-Jones said she came to the museum at a time when the newness of its 2003 expansion was starting to wear off and the economy was in the throes of recession.
She focused on organizing volunteers to help maintain the collection and was involved in starting a new exhibit on the water of the Umatilla River.
As one of Umatilla County’s dominant industries, Lund-Jones said wheat was a natural follow-up exhibit.
But Lund-Jones decided to step down before Umatilla Gold debuts in August.
With Umatilla Gold and other new projects in the works, Lund-Jones said the museum needed someone with more of a promotional background to highlight the museum’s new experience.
A sales representative for the Elkhorn Media Group before becoming the historical society’s director of development and membership in February 2018, Kari Brooks fits that bill.
Promoted to take over as executive director, Brooks said she wants the museum to be a destination for all tourists visiting Umatilla County and returning visitors who haven’t been to the museum in a while.
She also wants people to know that the museum just isn’t about the history of Pendleton, but the whole county.
In the meantime, Lund-Jones is ready to start a third career.
She said she’s long been interested in writing children’s books and has even shared some work with her close friends.
In her retirement, she would like to work toward creating a published piece of work.
Instead of local history, Lund-Jones said the themes in her children’s stories are more interested in the intersection of children’s and adult’s imaginations, exemplified by works like “Peter Pan” and “Winnie the Pooh.”
And although Lund-Jones’ new job wouldn’t tie her to a specific place, she has no plans to return to Iowa or New York.
“I fell in love with Eastern Oregon,” she said. “I’m staying.”
