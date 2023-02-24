WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Umatilla County Housing Authority is receiving $380,442 in federal funds.
The money is part of more than $10.5 million the Department of Housing and Urban Development will be awarding communities across Oregon, according to an announcement Wednesday, Feb. 22, from Oregon U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden. The money is from the Public Housing Capital Fund to support the development, financing and modernization of public housing properties and for management improvements.
"Oregonians in every corner of our state are struggling under the crushing weight of our affordable housing crisis," Merkley said. "Everyone should have a safe, affordable place to call home, and these HUD investments in public housing across the state will help ensure Oregonians have access to reliable housing."
"Housing that Oregonians can afford in communities of all sizes is a must for quality of life statewide," Wyden said. "These federal resources will help to accelerate the quantity and improve the quality of affordable options needed so urgently to combat the housing crisis in every nook and cranny of our state."
In addition to the Umatilla County Housing Authority, 11 more housing authorities are receiving funds:
Housing Authority of Portland: $2,660,355.
Homes for Good, Lane County: $1,682,519.
Housing Authority of Clackamas County: $1,547,675.
Housing Authority of Washington County: $990,710.
Housing and Urban Renewal Agency of Polk County: $935,145.
Salem Housing Authority: $583,611.
Housing Authority of Douglas County: $582,886.
Housing Authority of Lincoln County: $456,027.
North Bend Housing Authority: $369,839.
Coos-Curry Housing Authority: $203,810.
Housing Authority of Malheur County: $166,182.
