WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Umatilla County Housing Authority is receiving $380,442 in federal funds.

The money is part of more than $10.5 million the Department of Housing and Urban Development will be awarding communities across Oregon, according to an announcement Wednesday, Feb. 22, from Oregon U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden. The money is from the Public Housing Capital Fund to support the development, financing and modernization of public housing properties and for management improvements.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.