Riley Wortman, information technology program manager of Umatilla County, works on his desk Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Umatilla County Court House in Pendleton. He spoke at a board of commissioners meeting last week on purchasing multi-factor authentication tokens for county employees to increase cyber security.
PENDLETON — Umatilla County employees soon will need a USB token for logging into work computer accounts.
Umatilla County is spending $31,545 to purchase the multi-factor authentication tokens for all county employees. The purchase, while meeting requirements for cyber insurance and the federal Criminal Justice Information Services, also comes in light of recent cyber attacks on Oregon counties.
Tillamook County in 2020 paid $300,000 in ransom money to regain data access after a cyber attack, according to The Astorian. Oregon Public Broadcasting on May 15 in reported the Royal ransomware group attacked Curry County, which had to rebuild its computer system from scratch.
Riley Wortman, information technology program manager for Umatilla County, said the purchase has been in the works for the past three years and is nearing the finish line.
“We’ve been working on getting this widespread long before the attacks started,” he said.
He said while there are systems in place for many departments, all county employees will have the extra layer of security.
“You want to do the best to protect your systems from any kind of intrusion, and this is one of the current best ways,” Wortman said.
In addition to the protection, county Commissioner John Shafer, who is on the Citycounty Insurance Services Board of Directors, said the multi-factor authentication is important for cyber insurance coverage. He said there is a list of eight to 10 security measures, including multi-factor authentication, that insurance checks when determining coverage.
Without all boxes checked off, he said the county can get at most $50,000 in coverage.
“If you’re only going to get coverage for $50,000, that’s not going to help,” Shafer said, adding that getting systems running the way they were before the attack also factors into cost. “If you have all those boxes checked, that increases to $500,000.”
