two_factor_auth_001.jpg
Buy Now

Riley Wortman, information technology program manager of Umatilla County, works on his desk Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Umatilla County Court House in Pendleton. He spoke at a board of commissioners meeting last week on purchasing multi-factor authentication tokens for county employees to increase cyber security.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Umatilla County employees soon will need a USB token for logging into work computer accounts.

Umatilla County is spending $31,545 to purchase the multi-factor authentication tokens for all county employees. The purchase, while meeting requirements for cyber insurance and the federal Criminal Justice Information Services, also comes in light of recent cyber attacks on Oregon counties.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.