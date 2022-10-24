PENDLETON — Umatilla County has joined the OR-Alert emergency notification system, which sends residents text messages and emails regarding various hazards. The sheriff's office is responsible for the new UM-Alert, which replaces the AlertSense system. OR-Alert uses the Everbridge app.
Registration for the emergency notification service is free for subscribers. It alerts recipients to emergencies and other important community news, according to the sheriff's office. This system enables the department to provide residents with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations.
Subscribers receive time-sensitive messages the office needs to send to recipients wherever they specify, including email addresses and text messages. Residents decide where and how best to receive these messages when they register.
While this notification service provides the sheriff's office with a system to share emergency information with citizens, registration will not guarantee notification of any specific event.
OR-Alert is an effort to ensure statewide access to receive alerts, warnings and notifications, enabling real-time sharing of hazard information across Oregon’s 36 counties and tribal governments. This technology also allows county emergency managers to access notification tools, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Integrated Alerts and Warnings System, which is capable of issuing messaging to all cell phones in a geographic area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.