PENDLETON — Umatilla County has joined the OR-Alert emergency notification system, which sends residents text messages and emails regarding various hazards. The sheriff's office is responsible for the new UM-Alert, which replaces the AlertSense system. OR-Alert uses the Everbridge app.

Registration for the emergency notification service is free for subscribers. It alerts recipients to emergencies and other important community news, according to the sheriff's office. This system enables the department to provide residents with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations.

