UMATILLA COUNTY — The newly reintroduced K-9 unit is up and running at the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office after new deputy Skoty and his partner, Deputy Cody Marcum, graduated from training earlier this month.
According to a press release, the two completed their five-week course at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, and have returned to Umatilla County.
Skotty is an 18-month old male Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic and is now trained in tracking, apprehension, narcotics detection, and has been nationally certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association.
The sheriff’s office previously operated a K-9 program from 2010 to 2014.
