HERMISTON — Umatilla County law enforcement arrested a man in possession of nine grams of methamphetamine and more than $1,500 in cash after he was chased by police and crashed his car in Hermiston on Sunday, Dec. 6, according to a press release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, later identified as Jason Michael Garza, 30, was initially pursued by UCSO Deputy Michael Ellwood for having license plates that did not match the vehicle. Ellwood attempted to stop the vehicle — a black BMW — but when Garza bolted down West Highland Avenue at high speeds, Ellwood ended the pursuit for safety concerns.
Officers later found Garza driving near the intersection of South Townsend and Hooker roads and turned on their overhead lights. Garza fled down country roads for 2½ miles with officers in pursuit until he crashed into a chain link fence and rolled onto a property on North Townsend Road.
Officers found Garza hiding in a bush about 200 yards from where he crashed the vehicle. According to police, Garza said he fled because he had just smoked methamphetamine and had some in his car. He said he crashed the car when he reached for his phone, which was on the floor of the vehicle.
Garza, who was driving with a suspended license, was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center, where he was evaluated and medically cleared for injuries. He was then lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on “numerous charges,” according to police.
