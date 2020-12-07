UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be increasing the number of deputies on patrol this holiday season in an effort to crack down on and discourage drunken drivers, according to a press release Monday, Dec. 7.
The effort is part of Oregon's DUII/High Visibility Enforcement grants program, which funds law enforcement to increase the number of officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers.
The department is asking for community assistance by requesting that the public call in and report suspected intoxicated drivers.
“Agencies will continue to work hard to keep our streets safe during this holiday season,” the press release said.
The event will run from Dec. 16, 2020, through Jan. 2, 2021.
