PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health is looking to add positions and bring its health officer under its roof.
As the Local Public Health Authority, Oregon law requires the county health department to have a health officer. Dr. Jon Hitzman serves in that role, but he does so as an appointment and through a contract with Professional Locum Associates.
That contract expires Friday, Dec. 31, and Alisha Lundgren, the assistant director of Umatilla County Public Health, in a memo is asking the county board of commissioners to create the officer position in the health department.
The county board takes up the request when it meets Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 9 a.m. in room 114 at the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St.
The county health department also is asking the board to create two new positions, according to memos..
The department recently received a federal COVID-19 school-based health and recovery grant. The county plans to use the grant to hire an office assistant to increase services at local school-based health centers.
And Umatilla County Public Health wants to add a supervisor position.
The department received funding from the Legislature through the Oregon Health Authority to support public health modernization. The investment created several positions to perform this additional work, according to the memo, and to help oversee this work, the health department wants to make a new program manager position.
“The funding for this position is being fully provided,” the memo states. “This also includes a regional component for which Umatilla County will be the fiscal agent.”
In other business, the county board is considering a request from administrative services to spend about $6,250 to hire a company to film mortgage books.
The books crowd a small office in the basement of the courthouse, according to the memo from Dan Lonai, head of county administrative services, and scanning and filming the books would allow the country to dispose of the hardcopies and free up office space.
And the board is considering a deal to allow the Westland Irrigation District to use some of county’s water pumping capacity from the Columbia River.
For more information about the meeting, visit the county’s website, www.co.umatilla.or.us, and click in the board of commissioners’ agendas page under the department tab.
