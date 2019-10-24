MILTON-FREEWATER — Umatilla County is mailing about 4,000 corrected tax statements to Milton-Freewater residents.
County Assessor Paul Chalmers said the county collects about $280,000 in taxes for the Milton-Freewater Water Control District Bond, but the tax statements the county mailed around Oct. 5 showed no one owed a penny for the bond. Chalmers said one of the district’s board members contacted him Wednesday about the situation.
“It truly was a glitch,” he said.
Chalmers explained certifying the tax rolls takes multiple steps, and he and staff check and double-check the numbers. He showed he certified the roll for the water control district bond on Sept. 25, but sometime between Oct. 1 and the mailing, the amount due for the bond on tax statements disappeared.
“I’m still waiting to hear from our software provider why it deleted the bond payments,” he said.
So the county assessors office is mailing corrected statements Friday along with a short statement explaining the error. The situation is baffling, Chalmers said, and his office understands if folks are unhappy with getting a new tax bill.
