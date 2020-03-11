UMATILLA COUNTY — While the region waits on the president to sign a major disaster declaration to release federal funding resources for relief from February’s historic floods, Umatilla County approved more of its own funding Wednesday to continue flood repair projects.
“We’re very confident we’re going to get some help,” said Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer, who had the opportunity to speak with FEMA officials while in Washington, D.C., last week for the National Association of Counties legislative conference.
Included in the purchases were a new grader, which will cost $333,989, and rock material, totalling another $29,640. The board also approved purchasing replacement culvert pipes for $12,764 and a used pickup for $8,000.
According to Tom Fellows, the county’s public works director, a new grader was already earmarked as a necessary upgrade to the department’s fleet and said it can be purchased at a 42% discount.
In addition to the discount, the county has the option to sell the grader back for a guarantee of $200,000 in five years as long as it isn’t broken or damaged.
“It’s a really good deal,” Fellows said.
Fellows said the nearly $30,000 in rock material was to reinforce washed away roads and that his crews had already finished hauling 10,000 cubic yards worth of material.
While the grader ultimately won’t apply for federal reimbursement because it would have needed to be purchased regardless of the floods, the culvert pipes are being purchased to replace those that were damaged last month.
“At the beginning of the flood event, we wanted to ramp up our inventory a bit and put a list together of what we wanted to have on hand,” Fellows said.
The county also voted to follow the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and suspended any fees for permits or notices to repair septic systems that were damaged as a result of the floods. The suspension will apply for applications filed between Feb. 27 and Sept. 1.
