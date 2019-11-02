PENDLETON — Umatilla County residents have the opportunity Tuesday to clear up the language in the county charter regarding the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Terry Rowan said it would be about time.
The charter specifies the sheriff “shall have charge of the Department of Law Enforcement.” But Rowan said there’s a problem with that.
“The sheriff’s office isn’t a department, it does not operates as a department of the county,” he said.
So when the county in 2018 established a charter review committee, Rowan took the opportunity to recommend changing “department” to “sheriff’s office” to make it consistent with the name of the operation and the elected position.
He said he understands the origin for using “department” may have been in case the county commissioners wanted to shift other functions under the wide umbrella of the sheriff’s office. But, he said, the county board can do that anyway.
He also recommended the charter should refer to Oregon law when it comes to the duties of the sheriff.
“There’s plenty of Oregon statutes that speak to the office of sheriff,” he said, including defining the sheriff as the conservator of the peace and the top law enforcement officer in the county.
“A lot of those old time mandates are still there,” he said. “I think it would take an awful lot of work to change that.”
He said some locals could be concerned with what happened in Washington, where the commissioners in Walla Walla County a few years ago and in Benton County this month took control of the jail from the sheriffs. Washington law allows for that action, he said, “but in Oregon, not so much.”
Oregon law requires the sheriff to maintain the jail. Some sheriffs get around that by contracting with other counties for jail services. Neither Morrow County nor Wallowa County have a jail, and both contract with the Umatilla County for jail beds.
Rowan said having the charter refer to state statutes makes sense.
“If people are upset over referring to the language in the statues, that’s still how we do business,” he said. “It’s because of those statues we do what we do.”
Revising the process for electing county officials also is before the voters.
The county holds primaries and general elections for county office even if only one person files. A second ballot measure would change that practice.
The county would hold a May primary if three or more candidates run. The two with the most votes then would face off in November. If only one or two candidates file, however, there would be no primary but only the general election.
The change would cut down on the number and thus expense of elections, and it could avoid having a commissioner who loses in May but does not leave office for seven months.
Umatilla County voters returned 16% of 44,130 ballots, according to the county elections division tally Friday afternoon. The polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m.
