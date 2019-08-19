PENDLETON — Umatilla County Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer wants the Oregon State Hospital to get on with the psychological evaluation of murder defendant Antonio Vasquez-Vargas.
Vasquez-Vargas, 53, faces charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm for the November 2018 shooting death of Renee Luiz-Antonio where the two men worked at a dairy in Umapine. Vasquez-Vargas’ defense lawyers intend to show he suffered extreme emotional disturbance or mental illness. The criminal case has been on hold, however, pending the Oregon State Hospital in Salem conducting the assessment.
Kara Davis, one of Vasquez-Vargas’ public defenders, said she has tried to communicate with the state hospital, but its staff refuses to use her work the email, so she can’t verify the status of the evaluation.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said the hospital confirmed for his office the evaluation begins Wednesday. Davis said she would like to confirm that and added the hospital earlier informed her it lacked enough experts to conduct the evaluation. Brauer did not like that.
“That’s not a good reason to support anything,” he said.
The judge asked Primus to explain to the state hospital the urgency of conducting the evaluation. Primus said he would deliver the message.
Until then, the case has its next hearing the morning of Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.