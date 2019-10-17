PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners gave its approval for a 15-year property tax break to Amazon to build new data centers near Stanfield. In exchange, the multinational tech giant agrees to pay tens of millions over that span to the county and Hermiston.
The Hermiston City Council approved the deal Tuesday night, requiring Amazon Data Services to invest no less than $200 million in the Greater Hermiston Enterprise Zone, which the city and the county co-sponsor. The county board of commissioners took on the matter Wednesday morning in Pendleton.
County counsel Doug Olsen told the county board that in lieu of taxes, Amazon agrees to pay at least $2 million a year to the county and city. The local governments are working on an agreement about how to spend the money.
Amazon also will pay an annual amount equal to the property tax on an assessed value of $25 million, but that won’t be on the tax rolls. Still, Olsen said, “That means each one of the taxing districts in that area will be receiving a portion.”
In addition, Amazon will pay $50,000 a year to Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 for fire safety and $50,000 a year to the Hermiston School District.
Amazon opted to pay Hermiston schools, he said, because some of its employees are likely to live in that district. He also said the payment will not diminish the amount of funding the school receives from the state. Commissioner George Murdock said the money to Hermiston schools amounts to a corporate gift.
Umatilla County commissioner candidate Patricia Maier of Hermiston questioned what would happen if the county demanded Amazon pay the property taxes.
“That’s conjecture,” Murdock replied. “In my estimation, if we decline them we won’t get anything from them because they’ll go somewhere else.”
The very reason for enterprise zones and the like, he continued, is to incentivize private development.
Mark Morgan also addressed the board. He’s the Hermiston assistant city manager and administrator of the enterprise zone. He said he ran the numbers on “how much money we’re giving away as a result of all of this” and after “37,000” calculations determined the deal is “giving away exactly zero.”
That notion, he said, assumes the city and county already had those revenues. He claimed the payment based on the $25 million of assessed value would make Amazon the third biggest property taxpayer in Hermiston and the total deal would make it the top property taxpayer.
The deal also requires Amazon to pay its workers at least 130% of Umatilla County’s average wage. According to the Oregon Employment Department, annual wages in Umatilla County averaged $40,233 in 2018, thus 130% of that would top $52,000.
