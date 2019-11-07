PENDLETON — Umatilla County soon will give a fiscal break to folks enduring a hardship and needing temporary housing.
The county board of commissioners at its meeting Wednesday voted 3-0 to knock $400 off the fee for a conditional use permit for a temporary hardship dwelling.
County Planning Director Bob Waldher told the board the permit fee is $750, but his department wanted to reduce it to $350.
“We felt like (it) aligns a little more closely with the work that is involved in that,” he said. “And also a fair amount of these that come to our office, we felt like the applicants are already in a bit of a hardship situation, and so reducing this fee should have a little benefit to them.”
This would apply to temporary homes, such as mobile homes, someone locates on property that already has a home, Waldher explained, such as a sick family member who wants to live on the property and needs care.
Commissioner George Murdock praised the proposal, and Commissioner John Shafer added, “Clearly you guys have the county’s best interest at heart.”
The change to the lower price takes effect Jan. 1. All other conditional use permits will remain at $750.
In other business, the board took the following action:
• Adopted the planning department’s code amendments to improve the aesthetic character and economic vitally of the Highway 395 North Corridor.
• Approved transferring the jurisdiction of a portion of Powerline Road to the city of Umatilla. The section is from Highway 730 to the end of the city’s urban growth boundary and includes Dean Place. The county also is providing $200,000 to the city for improvements on Powerline, including engineering studies.
Murdock said the transfer would help with residential development in the area. The Umatilla City Council also has to approve the deal.
• Approved a 20-year lease with Ed Staud & Son for the storage of propane on the county’s public works facility in Milton-Freewater. The rent is $700 a month for two years, then increases to $900 a month.
• Voted 3-0 in favor of the sheriff’s office reassigning a patrol deputy to serve as the school resource officer for Milton-Freewater schools. Undersheriff Jim Littlefield told commissioners this takes a deputy off patrol during the school year, but the sheriff’s office has the staff to cover the gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.