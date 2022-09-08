HERMISTON — Umatilla County Public Health is adding three positions to deliver more services, particularly in Hermiston and the surrounding area.

The county board of commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7, approved the creation of an environmental health specialist III, an administrative aid and a community health systems developer. Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara explained the positions come from a need to better assist the public in a variety of topics and coincide with the county health department’s move into the new Hermiston City Hall.

