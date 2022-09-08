HERMISTON — Umatilla County Public Health is adding three positions to deliver more services, particularly in Hermiston and the surrounding area.
The county board of commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7, approved the creation of an environmental health specialist III, an administrative aid and a community health systems developer. Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara explained the positions come from a need to better assist the public in a variety of topics and coincide with the county health department’s move into the new Hermiston City Hall.
Fiumara said the main genesis for adding an environmental health specialist III is the domestic well testing programs the county is doing Fiumara said.
“We’ve got the well testing that we’ve launched,” he said. “Outside of myself in our office, we don’t have a lot of technical expertise when it comes to drinking water specifically, because it’s not a program we do. We don’t do the public drinking water program, the state handles that here.”
Though Fiumara has experience from previous jobs with well and water testing, his position as director has limited his ability to leverage those skills as readily as before.
“The hope is that this will be someone who can talk to individuals, say they test their well and they get questionable results, or results they don’t understand,” Fiumara said, emphasizing this role will have the knowledge to perform well tests, interpret them and find options and solutions with residents should they have concerns.
The position also signals a change in approach for county health, which traditionally has hired EHS Is and IIs. This means that those hired previously had the “educational background and skill set to do the work,” Fiumara said, but have not yet completed a two-year state program to officially license someone as an environmental health specialist III, which is increasingly becoming a requirement for the work.
Funding for this position initially would come from Oregon Health Authority modernization funding and county health emergency preparedness/communicable disease funding. Umatilla County Public Health anticipates OHA will provide additional funding to continue this position beyond the fiscal year.
The environmental health administrative aid also is Hermiston-centric. The position is to support the health department once it completes its move into the new Hermiston City Hall.
“It's where most of the work is, and we want to be able to provide some support for that as well,” Fiumara said. “Hermiston is growing, lots of food applications, lots of things happening in Hermiston. This is about trying to house resources where the services are needed.”
OHA modernization funding also would cover the cost of this position.
The community health systems developer position is to bolster the work the county’s Community Health Team already is doing. The health department, however, identified a need for a prevention capacity assessment and further coordination with community partners. Taking that on requires more staff time.
The position costs about $117,000 a year and will operate within the county health’s tobacco equity focused area, Fiumara said.
“Those are funds coming to us from the Oregon Health Authority that are part of Ballot Measure 108,” he said.
Measure 108 levied a larger tax rate on tobacco delivery products across the state and directed those funds to local public health authorities, such as county health departments.
