COVID-19 Vaccination
Cars pass through a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Pendleton Convention Center on Jan. 22, 2021. Umatilla County Public Health on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, announced upcoming drive-thru vaccination clinics of bivalent COVID-19 boosters in Pendleton and Milton-Freewater.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health is providing drive-thru vaccinations of bivalent COVID-19 boosters in Pendleton and Milton-Freewater for individuals 18 and older.

County health on Friday, Sept. 9, announced the boosters are available for people who have completed at least a primary COVID-19 vaccination series with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots two or more months ago.

