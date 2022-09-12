Cars pass through a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Pendleton Convention Center on Jan. 22, 2021. Umatilla County Public Health on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, announced upcoming drive-thru vaccination clinics of bivalent COVID-19 boosters in Pendleton and Milton-Freewater.
PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health is providing drive-thru vaccinations of bivalent COVID-19 boosters in Pendleton and Milton-Freewater for individuals 18 and older.
County health on Friday, Sept. 9, announced the boosters are available for people who have completed at least a primary COVID-19 vaccination series with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots two or more months ago.
Persons eligible for vaccination should select an arrival window online at bit.ly/UcoHealthCovidVaccine. Individuals unable to access the online form may call 541-278-6311 for assistance. Bilingual Spanish speaking staff are available.
Interested people have to register prior and will receive a confirmation email with details.
Below are event dates, times and locations:
• Friday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.
• Friday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 713 S Main St., Milton-Freewater.
The health department asks Umatilla County residents to visit its website, social media and Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Vaccination webpage for information on vaccine eligibility and availability. Residents who prefer to receive this information by phone can call 211.
